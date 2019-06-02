Residents seek PM’s intervention

Welfare organisations in Tiruchi have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to speed up the process of constructing an integrated bus stand for Tiruchi.

K. Ramakrishnan, coordinator, Welfare Organisations of Tiruchi, lamented that the State government was ignoring Tiruchi. “While the needs of the public of Madurai and Salem are addressed immediately, Tiruchi continues to be neglected. The city corporation too does not seem to have a clear direction,” he said.

Located in the middle of the State, Tiruchi city is in dire need of a bus stand on the outskirts, residents say. While a bus stand in the heart of the city was desirable, there are space constraints, they admit. “Unlike other cities, there is not enough space in the city to accommodate an integrated bus stand”, says S. Muthu, a resident of Woraiyur. “Both Chatiram and Central bus stands are saturated,” he said.

According to Mr. Ramakrishnan, the plan for the integrated bus stand was drafted in 1998.

“The plan was to have an integrated bus stand built near Mannarpuram, located in proximity to the railway station and the airport. The Cantonment area was to be developed as per the plan. But due to political interference, the plan did not take off, ” he added.

On behalf of the welfare associations in the city, a letter requesting the PM's intervention on the matter was sent on Sunday. “We want Tiruchi to attain the status of a metro city. The city with its heritage temples has a heavy footfall but not many good facilities when it comes to transport. This has to change and we believe that Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman along with the Prime Minister will be able to take better decisions on the matter,” he said.