Residents seek playground on vacant site in Woraiyur

June 03, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents of Woraiyur have urged Tiruchi Corporation to facilitate a playground in a vacant and underutilised space in their locality, as there are no proper facilities in the neighbourhood.

Vacant sites often end up as dump yards, or a haven for anti-social elements. But this underutilised space located in Pandamangalam has now turned into a kabaddi court for youth in their locality.

Over 1,000 feet of vacant land was cleaned and levelled by residents to convert it into a kabaddi court. As there are no spacious public spaces in congested residential areas like Woraiyur, the youths are organising tournaments during temple festivals.

According to residents, the civic body should initiate steps to develop the site into a playground with lights and basic amenities for the benefit of youngsters in the area. “Instead of facilitating public parks, which become too expensive to maintain, vacant sites can be developed into playgrounds and it would help youths to actively engage in sports and prevent the misuse of the open space,” said S. Dhana Sathish, a resident.

When it comes to locations like public playgrounds, particularly, common spaces for people have become rare in the city due to increased urbanisation. Smart planning, however, can provide solutions by transforming underutilised areas such as vacant lands and space beneath the bridge.

Corporation officials say they are mulling over the idea of converting underutilised spaces into playgrounds for the public. They have also received a representation to develop the vacant land in Pandamangalam as a court. “We are considering developing the court with funding support from the public through the Namakku Naame scheme, and a survey will be soon launched to study the area,” said a senior official.

