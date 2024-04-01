Residents seek measures to relocate flower market in Srirangam

April 01, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents have urged Truchi Corporation to take measures to relocate the flower market from Sathara Veedhi to North Devi Street in Srirangam to decongest the area.

Since the market causes traffic congestion due to encroachments, the Corporation in 2022 planned to revive the long-pending project to build a new flower market on North Devi Street and shift the existing market. However, the project has been shelved because of a fund crunch.

The Sathara Veedhi has around 25 wholesale vendors and over 100 retail vendors. Due to this, the entire street witnesses a major bottleneck, especially during the peak hours. Except for two-wheelers no other four-wheelers can drive past the road due to the hectic business activities.

According to residents, traffic congestion has been an everyday affair ever since retail and wholesale shops were established in the flower market on Sathara Veedhi, and building a new market would ensure the free flow of vehicular traffic in the area.

The residents, particularly those who live around the Sathara Veedhi, undergo untold sufferings due to the traffic congestion. “The road has become narrow due to encroachments, and navigating the stretch has turned into a nightmare for road users. Even the neighbouring streets in Srirangam experience similar traffic snarls,” said Deepan, a resident.

“Being a pilgrim spot in the city, Srirangam remains underdeveloped, and shifting of the flower market is one of the long-pending demands of the residents. The civic body should consider reviving the project,” said R. Krishnan, a resident of Srirangam.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said: “Steps are being taken to get approval from the State Government. Once the funds are sourced we will begin work on the new flower market.”

He also stated that the civic body is planning many development works in Srirangam since it is one of the major pilgrim spots in the city.