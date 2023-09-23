Residents seek measures to prevent discharge of sewage into Uyyakondan canal

September 23, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents and activists have urged Tiruchi Corporation to take measures to prevent households and commercial establishments from discharging sewage into the Uyyakondan canal.

The canal has been subjected to heavy pollution over the past few decades with sewage being let directly into it in about 32 points along the 15-km-long city stretch. Rotting fish waste is also being dumped into the Uyyakondan canal flowing near Kasivilangi Market by vendors, polluting it further.

As a result, the canal has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, insects and rodents, troubling residents living along the river bank. “The waterbody desperately needs a cleaning drive as foul odour has been emanating from the canal due to the absence of water flow,” said Manoj Dharmar of Citizens of Uyyakondan, an action group focused on river conservation.

The problem has turned acute in several areas, including Raja Colony, Alwarthoppu, Bheema Nagar and Anna Nagar link road localities, and residents are bearing the brunt of the situation. In some areas, near MGR statue and Kuzhumayi Amman temple, the water is stagnated due to overgrown weeds.

Houses located in residential areas along the banks of the canal are a major cause of pollution. “Untreated sewage water from colonies runs straight into the river, and the stretch has now turned into foul-smelling water stagnating and polluting the groundwater. Garbage is also thrown directly into the waterbody,” said R. Babu, a resident of Alwarthoppu.

Although attempts have been made in the past to rehabilitate the urban stretch of the Uyyakondan canal, the flow of sewage into the canal has continued unabated. “It is important to stop the sewage flow into the canal, and the civic body should take serious action against the building owners to stop such practices,” said L. Sundaram, a city resident.

Earlier, the civic body surveyed to identify and provide notice to commercial and residential buildings that release sewage water directly into the city stretch of the canal, but the initiative has lost steam as many buildings continue the practice. Officials say the inflow of drainage is expected to reduce once the properties on the banks are covered by the underground drainage project.