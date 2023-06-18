Residents seek measures to develop Koothappar Periyakulam

June 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A cross-section of residents of Tiruverumbur has urged the authorities to convert the Koothappar Periyakulam, an important seasonal wetland located adjacent to the Tiruchi- Thanjavur National Highway, into habitat islands for waterbirds.

The 75-hectare waterbody gets its inflow from Uyyakondan canal, a distributary of Cauvery, where regular visits of water birds, including migrants such as Sandpipers, Plovers and Waterfowl, and local migrants have been recorded every year, particularly during November and February.

The lake attracts around 10,000 migrant and resident water birds of over 90 species and acts as a migratory passage for hundreds of birds flying long distances. The wetland is chosen by the resident waterbirds such as Herons, Egrets, Cormorants, Coots, and Kingfishers for feeding, breeding and nesting. They feed on rich proteinaceous food like fish and paddy, as the area is covered with paddy fields.

“Considering the number of winged visitors, habitat islands in scattered locations for waterbirds within the lake must be created. The authorities should beautify the lake, including desilting, removing water hyacinths and strengthening the bunds before the arrival of migrant birds,” said P. Vasanthakumar, a resident.

Residents have sought the authorities to develop the waterbody into an ideal recreational spot with cycling and walking tracks, seating spaces, a deck to view the waterbirds, water fountains and boating service and raising trees that would suit the habitat in the surroundings.

“Tiruverumbur has a cluster of lakes which is one of the favourite spots for the birds. Periyakulam has been playing host to several species over the years and presents a pleasant sight with a vast expanse of water. The congregation of the number of birds depends on the increase of water level,” A. Relton, a birdwatcher, told The Hindu.

Bird enthusiasts also suggested banning solid waste dumping near the waterbody and creating awareness among the people regarding the importance of the wetland and waterbirds, as it requires some intervention to make it more friendly to the winged visitors.

The wetland is ecologically very important for several water birds, and it is necessary to take steps to conserve this wetland. “Developing habitat islands for waterbirds not only protects the endangered species but also serves as an edutainment sport for school and college students,” he added.

When contacted, an official from the water resource department said an inspection will be conducted and measures taken to develop the waterbody.

