Residents seek expeditious construction of subways

February 25, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the Federation of Tiruchi City Residents Welfare Associations staged a demonstration at Kalkandarkottai in the city on Saturday demanding the expeditious construction of subways at Manjathidal and Vivekananda Nagar on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur railway section.

The federation urged the Southern Railway to expedite the construction of the Manjathidal and commence the construction of the subway at Vivekananda Nagar immediately. They also pressed for relaying of the road on the North D Subway and road stretches between the Armoury Gate and Kambigate and North D Gate and Golden Rock Railway Station.

The protesters called upon the Tiruchi Corporation to blacktop the Nagammai Street Main Road, which connects the Kalkandarkottai Road in ward 44.

The protest was led by P.Lenin, coordinator. The federation threatened to launch a rail roko if their demands were not conceded within a month.