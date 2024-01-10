GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents seek evection drive in Tiruchi

January 10, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
A file photo of roadside eateries functioning near Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi.

Residents have urged Tiruchi Corporation to intensify the enforcement drive to evict encroachments on major roads hindering vehicular movement in the city.

Many encroachments such as mobile food outlets have mushroomed in several parts of the city in the last two years. Encroachments and traffic congestion have become a routine affair in major areas including KK Nagar, Cantonment, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Karumandapam, near Railway Junction, Chathiram and Central bus stands.

“Due to encroachments, the width of the roads has shrunk to a large extent over the years, making it unsafe for pedestrians and motorists,” said S. Bala, a resident of KK Nagar. A month ago, the civic body confiscated around 25 mobile eateries and pushcarts occupying roads and pedestrian platforms in Thillai Nagar and Sastri Road to facilitate free flow of traffic.

A section of residents have sought similar action against food outlets encroaching on other prominent areas, as customers visiting such eateries park their vehicles on roads, causing inconveniences to motorists and pedestrians.

“Only a few makeshift food outlets have obtained permission from the civic body to operate on roads. Others occupy a large portion of the road, leaving no room for road users,” said D. Kumaraguru, a motorist.

Road users have also urged the food safety officials to examine the cleanliness of such eateries. Customers feel there has been no improvement in the quality and hygienic preparation of food at the eateries.

According to a senior Corporation official, establishing the proposed food street at Anna Nagar near Uzhavar Sandhai would help regulate the street vendors and put an end to stalls being set up at various locations, which cause traffic bottlenecks and affect public mobility.

“Work on setting up a designated food street will begin soon, and we expect to complete it within six months. Simultaneously, periodic drives will be conducted to evict mobile eateries causing inconvenience to public mobility,” he said.

