Residents seek early opening of multi-level parking lot on WB Road

October 14, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents in the city have expressed concern over the delay in commissioning the multi-level parking facility on West Boulevard (WB) Road in Tiruchi though the festive season rush has begun.

Work on the multi-level parking lot, which commenced in September 2019, was completed by August. But, the commissioning of the facility was delayed due to unforeseen challenges. However, the civic body expects to commission the facility soon.

The project was undertaken to ease traffic congestion and regulate off-road parking for the convenience of the traders, shopkeepers, and customers visiting Madurai Road, Singarathope, and nearby areas.

The commissioning of the parking lot will come as a huge relief to vehicle users who struggle to find a spot while visiting commercial establishments along WB Road and in Singarathope area. Most of the buildings, including textile showrooms, do not have designated parking areas, forcing the customers to park their vehicles along narrow and congested roads.

According to civic activist N. Jamaludeen, the increasing crowd in the areas and the upcoming festive season would make the situation worse. “Haphazard parking on narrow roads makes it difficult to navigate. The civic body must ensure that the parking lot is commissioned soon and the vehicles are cleared to avoid traffic snarls,” he added.

The facility is constructed in an area of 4,000 square metres next to the District Central Library under Smart Cities Mission at a cost of ₹20 crore. As per the plan, nearly 138 four-wheelers and 536 two-wheelers could be parked on the three-storey building. The building will also have 23 commercial shops, including provisions for a restaurant.

The project, which progressed at a snail’s pace, missed the original deadline of September 2021. Officials cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the lapse.

The civic body has completed the pre-auctioning of the commercial shops and restaurant spaces in the complex. “The facility would be soon opened for the public, and the exact date for opening is yet to be finalised,” said a senior Corporation official.