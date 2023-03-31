March 31, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents in the city have expressed concern over the undue delay in commissioning of the ‘light and sound’ show at the Teppakulam of Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple in Tiruchi.

Proposed in 2019 as a component of the heritage tourism development project under Smart City Mission, laser lights and a floating control panel room were installed at Teppakulam in 2021 for ₹8 crore to use water as the display screen.

The control panel would project artificial water fountains in the middle to display the visuals with laser beams, and the sound systems installed near the tank bunds will entertain as well as educate the spectators through storytelling.

S. Ganavel, a resident, expressed concern that the ‘light and sound’ show celebrating the city’s history has not been thrown open to the public yet. “Since there are limited edutainment facilities in the city, commissioning the project soon would not only entertain the children but also educate them, especially during the summer holidays,” he said.

As per the plan, pre-recorded documentaries on the history of the city, including the heritage of the Rock Fort and the region’s rulers, were to be projected at fixed intervals on a four-dimensional screen. There would be three shows per day in the evening which would last around 40 minutes per session. The civic body had decided to collect an entry fee of ₹25 for children aged between 8 and 15 and ₹50 for people aged above 15 years.

Visitors can enjoy a perfect view from the designated seating area that can accommodate around 50 people on the steps of the Teppakulam The show can also be viewed from the boundaries of the tank abutting Burma Bazaar Street and Vaanapattarai Street.

Following a test run in 2022, the civic body initially claimed that encroachments around the tank obstructed the visibility of the show and rendered the ‘light and sound’ show ineffective. However, due to practical challenges in relocating the street vendors, they planned to commission the project soon to avoid further delay.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said that the work on the edutainment project was complete and they were yet to finalise a date for the inauguration. “We are also working on a plan to relocate a section of shops from the nearby streets to Yanaikulam ground in Singarathope to decongest the narrow roads and facilitate a clear view,” he added.