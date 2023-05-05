Residents seek early opening of Chennai arm of Aristo ROB in Tiruchi

May 05, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - TIRUCHI

Residents in the city have expressed concern over the delay in commissioning the Chennai arm of the Aristo road over bridge (ROB) near the Railway Junction in Tiruchi.

Work on the long-pending Chennai arm of the ROB, which forms part of the first stage of the project jointly executed by the Highways Department and the Railways has almost been completed. It was said that the arm would be opened for traffic by mid-April. However, an exact date was not finalised for its opening.

Work on the Chennai arm which was suspended and has remained incomplete, began in May 2022 due to a delay in getting the defence land required to complete the structure.

The commissioning of the Chennai arm of the ROB would come as a huge relief for residents as the project had dragged on for years. G. Sounderajan, a road user, expressed concern that the Chennai arm of the ROB has not been thrown open to the public yet. “Heavy traffic congestion occurs especially during peak hours since heavy vehicles, including trucks and inter-district buses, are using the service lane connecting Mannarpuram and Junction. Commissioning the arm soon would pave the way for the free flow of traffic,” he said.

Residents have also sought a safety audit to regulate the unorganised movement of vehicles on all the five arms as only some were designed only for downward movement. “Authorities should take steps to regulate the movement, before commissioning the Chennai arm of the ROB as Mannarpuram junction to Chennai arm appears unsafe,” said R. Muthuselvam, a resident of Ramachandra Nagar.

Sources in the Highways Department said the bridge would be opened for traffic in the next 15-20 days. Except painting and lighting, all other works have been completed. Painting was being done by the department currently and the Public Works Department would have to make the lighting arrangements. The Highways Department has already deposited the cost for the lights with the PWD and the works are expected to be carried out soon, the sources said.