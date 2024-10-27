Residents seek designated reading space at library in Ganesh Nagar

Residents of Kattur have urged the Tiruchi Corporation to set up a designated reading space at the Ganesh Nagar public library which has been facing space crunch.

The public library has over 800 books on a variety of subjects, but residents are not able to use the library to its full extent as it lacks readers’ space. For the past several years, the library has been functioning in a cramped building with no space to put up chairs and tables for the benefit of readers. The building has space enough only to accommodate the books and the librarian.

“Only five persons can be accommodated inside the library. The others have to stand and read the newspapers and books,” said T. Johnson, a visitor.

The library was established 20 years ago when the area was under the Ellakudi Panchayat. It began functioning in a small building catering to a limited section of people. However, when the area was included in the Tiruchi Corporation limits during the city expansion in 2010, the facility lacked infrastructure to accommodate the increasing footfall.

At present, the library enjoys good patronage from the people and not less than 50 persons visit the library every day. A good number of school and college students and senior citizens utilise the library. “If there is adequate study space, the library will receive a steady stream of visitors daily. Readers will be able to spend more time in the library,” he said.

To cater to growing demands, the readers in the area have made representations to the authorities at various levels. They had sought a designated reader’s space with basic amenities, including toilet facilities.

According to L. Rex, councillor of Ward 39, there is enough space outside the library to set up a reading area. A shed can be installed with seating arrangements to accommodate the readers, he said.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said that steps would be taken to provide the necessary requirements for the readers.