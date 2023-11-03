ADVERTISEMENT

Residents seek appointment of gynaecologists at E.B. Road UPHC in Tiruchi

November 03, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The UPHC handles at least 100 outpatients per day and tracks the maternal health of over 50 women per week. At present, there is only a general physician at the health centre

Ancy Donal Madonna

The urban primary health centre (UPHC) on E.B. Road in Tiruchi, which has a lab attached to it to cater to pregnant women, does not have a gynaecologist. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Absence of gynaecologists at the urban primary health centre (UPHC) on East Boulevard Road in Tiruchi has been causing hardship to pregnant women visiting the facility, particularly when they were in labour.

The UPHC handles at least 100 outpatients per day and tracks the maternal health of over 50 women per week. At present, there is only a general physician at the health centre.

An exclusive laboratory has been set up for maternal care as a large number of expectant mothers visit the UPHC for routine blood tests and other examinations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the increased patronage, lack of specialists to handle deliveries has raised serious concern among residents. “Referring patients to other hospitals can cause inconvenience to them, especially when they are experiencing labour pain. Officials should at least appoint a gynaecologist to help pregnant women avoid long travel for childbirth,” said K. Dhanalakshmi, a resident of Ganapathy Nagar.

At present, there are 18 UPHCs in the city to provide primary health care, family welfare and maternal and child health services to the urban population. Of these, around five centres are equipped with specialist doctors from private hospitals who regularly visit to provide maternal care.

When contacted, a health official said: “Since the UPHC has no specialist doctors, we have been instructed not to admit high-risk cases. Such cases will be referred immediately to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US