Residents seek appointment of gynaecologists at E.B. Road UPHC in Tiruchi

The UPHC handles at least 100 outpatients per day and tracks the maternal health of over 50 women per week. At present, there is only a general physician at the health centre

November 03, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
The urban primary health centre (UPHC) on E.B. Road in Tiruchi, which has a lab attached to it to cater to pregnant women, does not have a gynaecologist.

The urban primary health centre (UPHC) on E.B. Road in Tiruchi, which has a lab attached to it to cater to pregnant women, does not have a gynaecologist. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Absence of gynaecologists at the urban primary health centre (UPHC) on East Boulevard Road in Tiruchi has been causing hardship to pregnant women visiting the facility, particularly when they were in labour.

The UPHC handles at least 100 outpatients per day and tracks the maternal health of over 50 women per week. At present, there is only a general physician at the health centre.

An exclusive laboratory has been set up for maternal care as a large number of expectant mothers visit the UPHC for routine blood tests and other examinations.

Despite the increased patronage, lack of specialists to handle deliveries has raised serious concern among residents. “Referring patients to other hospitals can cause inconvenience to them, especially when they are experiencing labour pain. Officials should at least appoint a gynaecologist to help pregnant women avoid long travel for childbirth,” said K. Dhanalakshmi, a resident of Ganapathy Nagar.

At present, there are 18 UPHCs in the city to provide primary health care, family welfare and maternal and child health services to the urban population. Of these, around five centres are equipped with specialist doctors from private hospitals who regularly visit to provide maternal care.

When contacted, a health official said: “Since the UPHC has no specialist doctors, we have been instructed not to admit high-risk cases. Such cases will be referred immediately to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.”

