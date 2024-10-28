Residents seek additional beds for maternity ward at Urban PHC in Tiruchi

Lack of adequate beds at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) on E.B. Road in Tiruchi is forcing expectant mothers to depend on Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).

The UPHC on E.B. Road is a one-stop centre offering 11 services, including antenatal and postpartum care for mothers. But of late, many expectant mothers are being referred to the UPHC in Woraiyur or the MGMGH at Puthur.

There are only six beds at the E.B. Road UPHC because of which many expectant mothers are made to go to MGMGH, complained residents of Karuvattupettai.

“ But when we go for check-up to GH, we are often turned away and asked to come another day. This has happened twice to me,” said a patient.

“The UPHC caters to a large population around EB Road but does not have adequate beds. When I was admitted for delivery, I started bleeding heavily and was referred to the UPHC I. It would be better if additional doctors and facilities are provided at the centre,” said P. Soundarya.

When contacted by The Hindu, a UPHC officer said that a new building with additional beds and an operation theatre would be opened soon. A diagnostic laboratory at the UPHC would be operational in a month’s time.

