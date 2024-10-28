GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents seek additional beds for maternity ward at Urban PHC in Tiruchi

The UPHC on E.B. Road is a one-stop centre offering 11 services, including antenatal and postpartum care. But of late many patients are being referred to the UPHC in Woraiyur or the MGMGH

Published - October 28, 2024 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

Judah Jerusalem
The urban primary health centre on E.B. Road in Tiruchi caters to a large population and patients face shortage of beds, particularly in the maternity ward.

The urban primary health centre on E.B. Road in Tiruchi caters to a large population and patients face shortage of beds, particularly in the maternity ward. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Lack of adequate beds at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) on E.B. Road in Tiruchi is forcing expectant mothers to depend on Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). 

The UPHC on E.B. Road is a one-stop centre offering 11 services, including antenatal and postpartum care for mothers. But of late, many expectant mothers are being referred to the UPHC in Woraiyur or the MGMGH at Puthur.

There are only six beds at the E.B. Road UPHC because of which many expectant mothers are made to go to MGMGH, complained residents of Karuvattupettai.

“ But when we go for check-up to GH, we are often turned away and asked to come another day. This has happened twice to me,” said a patient.

“The UPHC caters to a large population around EB Road but does not have adequate beds. When I was admitted for delivery, I started bleeding heavily and was referred to the UPHC I. It would be better if additional doctors and facilities are provided at the centre,” said P. Soundarya. 

When contacted by The Hindu, a UPHC officer said that a new building with additional beds and an operation theatre would be opened soon. A diagnostic laboratory at the UPHC would be operational in a month’s time.

Published - October 28, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / government health care / hospital and clinic / obstetrics and gynaecology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.