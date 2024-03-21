GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents seek action against UGD contractors for demanding money

In Woraiyur, Cantonment, Tiruverumbur, Kattur, and in places where the UGD work had been completed, the residents alleged that the contractors demanded money to lay pipes

March 21, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

A section of residents in Tiruchi have urged the Corporation to take action against the contractors engaged in the underground drainage (UGD) project in the city for collecting charges to provide household connections.

According to residents, the contractors are demanding upfront payments from residents for connecting the pipeline from their houses with the main sewer line. The issue has been reported in Woraiyur, Cantonment, Tiruverumbur, Kattur, and in places where the UGD work had been completed.

For households that require pipelines more than six metres in length to connect to the UGD manholes, the contractors are demanding ₹1,500 a metre. “Since my house is around two metres from the manhole, the workers demanded me to pay ₹3,000 for providing the pipeline connections,” said S. Ramamoorthy, a resident of Kattur.

Even demand notices had been issued to the residents by a contractor demanding payment. In neighbourhoods where residents refused to pay the amount, the pipes have not been laid.

Similar complaints have surfaced from various localities in the city, where the residents have reported that contractors had been demanding additional payments for laying pipes. In some areas, the residents were asked to pay for material costs or source it themselves.

“Since most of the residents are unaware of this, the contractors are seeking money. The civic body should keep us informed about such things,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

Corporation issues warning

Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan said that contractors did not have the authority to charge for providing household connections. He said he had issued a warning.

“The required length of the pipes varies depending on the household. Some may require three while others would need 12. However, the residents don’t have to pay any money to contractors. We urge residents to bring such demands to the notice of the Corporation,” Mr. Saravanan told The Hindu.

