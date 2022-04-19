Residents resolve to continue struggle for service lanes on Thanjavur highway

Expressing dismay over the delay in acquiring lands for building service lanes along the city stretch of Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway, the Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi-Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Roads comprising residents’ welfare associations has decided to launch a campaign to press the State government to complete the land acquisition for the project quickly .

At a consultative meeting held on Monday to take stock of the situation, the Federation resolved to continue their struggle until the land acquisition was completed and handed over to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for building the service lanes.

As a first step, the residents would send individual representations through surface mail to the Chief Minister pressing for speedy completion of the land acquisition process. On May 2, the federation members would stage a demonstration in front of the Collector’s Office to highlight their demand.

They pointed out that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had, in October 2019, directed NHAI to take expeditious steps to build service lanes along the 14.5-km city stretch of the highway between Thuvakudi and Palpannai in Tiruchi.

The court had hoped that the service road would be formed within six months. But till date, the land acquisition process has not been completed as valuation of the properties that are to be acquired is yet to be completed. The federation would also pursue with vigour a contempt of court petition.

Despite their 12-year-long struggle, the service roads have not materialised as the land acquisition process is yet to be completed. “We represented the issue to the local MLA and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Highways Minister E.V. Velu. We also met Tiruchi MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar requesting him to press for expeditious implementation of the service road project,” the federation said in a statement.

The federation regretted that the land acquisition process had slowed down after Minister for Public Works Department and Highways,E. V. Velu, put forth a suggestion to the Centre to build an elevated highway on the stretch instead of the service lanes. The suggestion favoured the traders, who were opposed to the land acquisition, and an unilateral attempt to stall the service lane project, it alleged and urged the Chief Minister to take note of the loss of lives and injuries caused to road users due to absence of the service lanes and direct expeditious completion of the land acquisition process.