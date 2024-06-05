Residents raise issue of irregular door-to-door waste collection in Tiruchi

A section of residents have expressed concern over inconsistencies in door-to-door garbage collection from households, especially in the interior areas of Tiruchi.

Although the outsourcing of garbage collection was initially successful and the City Corporation was lauded for its initiative towards effective solid waste management, of late, there has been a gradual decline in the efficiency of waste collection, say residents.

In areas like Varaganeri, Alwarthoppu, and Dheeran Nagar, the residents note significant delays in waste collection. Similarly, residents of Papa Colony, Thendral Nagar, Anbu Nagar and Shanmuga Nagar report instances where waste remains uncollected for days together. Accumulation of waste on roadsides and vacant plots has gone unchecked in many areas.

“Waste collection has been irregular in the past week, and garbage keeps accumulating on our premises, resulting in the breeding of mosquitoes. Because of this, we are forced to dump it on roadsides,” said S. Praveen a resident of Papa Colony.

In June 2023, the civic body outsourced the door-to-door garbage collection to a private agency to collect, segregate and process solid waste for a period of three years, and the entire process will be directly monitored by the Corporation.

A route chart has been provided to the conservancy workers, and all the mini garbage collection trucks are fitted with GPS tracking devices to streamline the process. Waste collection operates between 6:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., after which the collected garbage is segregated and sent for processing.

Around 1,500 sanitary workers and 65 sanitary supervisors are being engaged to carry out the outsourced model of waste collection. Similarly, 208 battery-powered vehicles, 238 light commercial vehicles and 13 heavy commercial vehicles are being utilised for waste collection in the city.

Earlier, the civic body planned to enable residents to track the movement of the vehicles in their areas. However, the initiative has yet to take shape.

According to the official, failure to provide substitute workers, causing delay in waste collection, and failure to provide safety equipment to workers will attract penalties for the agency, as the civic body has the authority to penalise the agency, including termination of the contract, in case of discrepancies.

“The operators at the integrated command control centre (ICCC) are monitoring its operation, and we will keep track of any deviations from the stipulated route. Steps will be taken to ensure timely collection of garbage from households,” said a senior official.