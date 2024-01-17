Residents raise concerns over polluted Uyyakondan canal in Tiruchi

January 17, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The polluted condition of Uyyakondan canal due to dumping of solid waste and discharge of sewage water from households and commercial establishments has heightened concern among residents and activists in Tiruchi.

Even though Tiruchi has been awarded the best-performing city award in Tamil Nadu at the national-level cleanliness survey Swachh Survekshan 2023, the Uyyakondan canal, which was once used entirely for irrigation purposes, has been subjected to heavy pollution and lies in total neglect.

The canal, which flows through the city, has been facing extensive pollution over the past few decades, with sewage being let directly into it in about 32 points along the 15-km-long city stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents claim that stinking garbage deposits, including rotting fish and poultry waste dumped by vendors, and stagnating sewage water from a cluster of surrounding residential colonies and commercial establishments contribute to the pollution of the waterbody.

As a result, the canal has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, insects and rodents, troubling residents living along the river bank. The problem has turned acute in several areas, including Raja Colony, Alwarthoppu, Bheema Nagar and Anna Nagar link road localities, and residents are bearing the brunt of the situation. In some areas, near the MGR statue and Kuzhumayi Amman Temple, the water has stagnated due to overgrown weeds.

Earlier, the City Corporation erected tall fences on its banks near the service road of the Palakkarai bridge to prevent residents from dumping waste. Residents seek similar efforts in pollution-prone areas, including Eda Theru, Alwarthoppu and Varaganeri, to restrict the public from throwing garbage to some extent. They also highlighted the need to renovate the bridge near Irudhayapuram, which is in a dilapidated state.

Although attempts have been made in the past to rehabilitate the urban stretch of the Uyyakondan canal, the flow of sewage into the canal has continued unabated. “The Corporation, instead of focussing on beautification projects, should take up measures to prevent the mixing of wastewater and dumping of garbage into the canal to rejuvenate the water body,” said N. Jamaludeen, a city resident.

“Despite our efforts to promote awareness about the importance of keeping the waterbody clean, people pay no heed. Both the Corporation and the public should work together to prevent pollution of the waterbody,” said Manoj Dharmar of Citizens of Uyyakondan, an action group focused on river conservation.

Officials claim that the inflow of drainage would reduce once the properties on the banks are covered by the underground drainage project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.