Residents raise concern over pollution along Uyyakondan canal bank at Manjalthidal and Pappakurichi

Published - September 18, 2024 10:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI: 

Judah Jerusalem
Garbage strewn across the banks of the Uyyakondan canal at Manjalthidal in Tiruchi.

Garbage strewn across the banks of the Uyyakondan canal at Manjalthidal in Tiruchi.

Unchecked dumping of garbage into the Uyyakondan canal and unhygienic conditions along its banks at Manjalthidal and Pappakurichi have raised concerns among the locals.  

Many motorists and commuters can be seen flinging trash into the canal and its banks. The practice attracts stray dogs and the refuse could be seen strewn along the banks.  Waste water from toilets in a graveyard along Manjathidal Road also runs in the canal, polluting the water, complain residents. 

Water hyacinths cleared from the canal by the Water Resources Department could also be seen dumped along the banks. The weeds are yet to be cleared from the canal at Pappakurichil. The overgrowth acts as a place for breeding mosquitoes as it is stagnant. 

Residents of Pappakurichi complained that butchers from nearby areas throw meat waste on the banks of the canal. Commuters have to brave the stench while crossing the stretch.

When contacted by The Hindu, a senior official from the Corporation said garbage along the banks at Manjalthidal and Pappakurichi would be removed. A senior official from the Water Resources Department said that the canal along Pappakurichi would be cleared of water hyacinths.

Tiruchi

