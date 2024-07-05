Residents raise a stink over indiscriminate dumping of garbage on the banks of Cauvery at Kambarasampettai

The continued dumping and burning of garbage on Muslim Street in Kambarasampettai has irked the residents.

“We have been asking for a garbage bin in the area, but that has not been addressed yet as it has been happening for over 10 years. They used to come and collect garbage earlier, but they have stopped doing that. If we ask them not to dump garbage on the road side, they throw it near the banks of the Cauvery and burn it,” said M. Farjana, a resident.

Residents say whenever they raise the issue of burning trash on the national highway, garbage collectors burn it on the banks of the river in addition to taking it to Cauvery Nagar and burning it there.

Residents complain that the smoke is a major pollutant in the residential area and this makes it unsafe for children and shopkeepers.

An elected representative of the village panchayat said there were only four sanitation workers in Kambarasampettai and added that there was no designated garbage dump in the area. Since this was a long-standing issue in Kambarasampettai, they had taken it up with the respective Block Development Officer, but action is yet to be taken.

The Block Development Officer said necessary action would be taken after the inspection of the place.