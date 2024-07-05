GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents raise a stink over indiscriminate dumping of garbage on the banks of Cauvery at Kambarasampettai

A member of the village panchayat says there are only four sanitation workers in Kambarasampettai and there was no designated garbage dump in the area

Published - July 05, 2024 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Garbage dumped on the banks of the Cauvery at Kambarasampettai in Tiruchi.

Garbage dumped on the banks of the Cauvery at Kambarasampettai in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

 

The continued dumping and burning of garbage on Muslim Street in Kambarasampettai has irked the residents.

“We have been asking for a garbage bin in the area, but that has not been addressed yet as it has been happening for over 10 years. They used to come and collect garbage earlier, but they have stopped doing that. If we ask them not to dump garbage on the road side, they throw it near the banks of the Cauvery and burn it,” said M. Farjana, a resident.  

Residents say whenever they raise the issue of burning trash on the national highway, garbage collectors burn it on the banks of the river in addition to taking it to Cauvery Nagar and burning it there.

Residents complain that the smoke is a major pollutant in the residential area and this makes it unsafe for children and shopkeepers. 

An elected representative of the village panchayat said there were only four sanitation workers in Kambarasampettai and added that there was no designated garbage dump in the area. Since this was a long-standing issue in Kambarasampettai, they had taken it up with the respective Block Development Officer, but action is yet to be taken.

The Block Development Officer said necessary action would be taken after the inspection of the place.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / urban solid waste / pollution / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.