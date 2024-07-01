Residents press for opening Health and Wellness centres in Tiruchi

Residents have urged the Tiruchi Corporation to commission the health and wellness centres in the city that are in disuse even after their inauguration last year.

Considering the surge in urban population and increased patronage of 18 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), the Corporation, under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), constructed 36 health and wellness centres each at ₹25 lakh, utilising the funds sanctioned by the 15th Finance Commission.

Although the facilities were inaugurated last year, only 25 of them are functioning. The remaining 11, including the centres at Karumandapam and Thennur, remain closed for over a year as a doctor, a staff nurse, and an attendant for each of these centres are yet to be appointed by the Health Department.

Besides providing drugs and facilitating regular services for non-communicable diseases and pregnancies, these centres provide oral, eye and ENT care. It offers first-level care for emergencies and trauma. They operate between 8 a.m. and noon and 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The health and wellness centres, which were established to serve as additional units of UPHCs in the city, cater to people from underprivileged backgrounds. Many of these centres have been receiving good patronage.

Residents have urged the civic body to open the remaining centres. “Since the wellness centres are located near residential areas, we can avail the services there instead of reaching UPHCs or the government hospital,” said Khadeer Babu, a resident of Jaffer Shah Street.

According to officials, these health centres will ensure hassle-free access to medical care and strengthen the healthcare sector. “We are awaiting the allotment of doctors and supporting staff to open the remaining 11 centres. We expect they will be sanctioned shortly,” said T. Manivannan, City Health Officer.

The civic body is regularly monitoring the footfall at every health and wellness centre and the one at West Boulevard Road has been witnessing a significant number of footfall, sources said.