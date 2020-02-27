Residents’ plea to Kumbakonam Municipality

THANJAVUR

27 February 2020 18:39 IST

Residents of Kumbakonam have urged the civic body to initiate steps to control the mosquito menace in the town.

They say that such exercises have not been taken up in several areas of the town this season.

In a memorandum submitted to Municipal Commissioner Lakshmi on Thursday, the residents of Banathurai area pointed out that absence of fogging and other mosquito-breeding control exercises caused immense hardships to them at night due to the menace.

Stating that a similar ordeal was being experienced by residents in other parts of the town, they pleaded with the Commissioner to initiate steps to control the mosquito menace.