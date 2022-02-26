Residents oppose move to establish collector well on Cauvery near Melur for new water scheme

The location of the collector well has been shifted, says Corporation offiicial

A group of residents of Srirangam has opposed Tiruchi Corporation’s reported move to establish a collector well on the Cauvery river bed near Melur in the island town for a new drinking water scheme meant for five wards in Tiruverumbur area.

The commissioning of the new water scheme, with the Cauvery river as the source, has long been delayed as the Corporation was yet establish the collector well. The project aims at providing a per capita water supply of 135 litres a day to residents in wards 61-65. Work on the project began in 2016 and Tiruverumbur residents have been pressing for its early completion.

As an interim arrangement, the Corporation revived the old pumping station of the Golden Rock Water scheme to supply water to the wards until completion of the pumping station. Some parts are being supplied water under a trial run.

The move to establish a collector well near Melur was suspended after stiff opposition from a section of residents of Srirangam in 2020.

The residents contend that ground water table in Srirangam, wedged between Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, would be affected drastically if the well was sunk at the spot. They suggest that the authorities identify another suitable spot away from Srirangam to tap water for the new scheme.

“A huge quantity of water is already being pumped through several collector wells situated close to Srirangam, for various water schemes with Cauvery and Kollidam as the source. Establishing another collector well for a new scheme would adversely affect the water table and agriculture in Srirangam. Contrary to the assurances given to us, they have resumed the work silently now. The work should be stopped immediately. If they continued, we plan to go on a fast,” said Suresh Venkatachalam, president, Srirangam Nagara Nala Sangam.

The residents plan to meet the local Ministers and councillors to represent their case. “They said the collector well would not be established without our consent, but have resumed the work now. It will affect our livelihood and water resources. The newly elected councillors, especially those from Srirangam, should raise the issue at the very first meet of the Corporation council and move a resolution to stop the work,” said S. N. Mohan Ram, president, Srirangam Makkal Nala Sangam.

When contacted, a senior official of the Corporation said that following opposition from the residents, the location of the collector well had been shifted. It was now being established away from Melur and the work had started last summer.