Residents oppose merger of two panchayats with Corporation

Tiruchi

20 September 2021 19:49 IST

A group of about 500 residents of Keezhakurichi and Chozhamadevi panchayats on Monday petitioned the district administration opposing the proposed merger of their panchayats with the Corporation. The residents raised slogans in support of their demand in front of the Collectorate before handing over the memorandum to the Collector.

The residents opposed the proposed merger on the grounds that it would eventually increase house and property taxes and result in the withdrawal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme which they said would affect their livelihood, said police sources.

