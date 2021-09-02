Residents of two villages oppose merger with Corporation

Tiruchi

02 September 2021 20:32 IST

A group of around 100 residents from Navalpattu and Pudhu Theru villages on the city’'s outskirts have petitioned the district administration against the move to merge the villages with the City Corporation. The residents came to the District Collectorate on Thursday and submitted a memorandum containing this demand to the administration authorities.

In the memorandum addressed to the Collector, the Navalpattu Village Committee members said residents of both villages were dependent on agriculture and the 100-day Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The two villages were completely backward and none residing in those villages were employed with the government service, they claimed and appealed to the District Collector not to merge the villages with the Corporation. The residents raised slogans in support of their demand earlier near the Collectorate before submitting the memorandum to the District Revenue Officer, said police sources.