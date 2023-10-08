Residents of two revenue villages and seven hamlets make plea to attach them with Manachanallur taluk

October 08, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A cross-section of residents of Thinnanur and Peramangalam revenue villages and seven hamlets coming under its jurisdiction have renewed their appeal to the State government to attach their villages/ hamlets with the Manachanallur taluk as would it take shorter time to reach the taluk office to get their grievances redressed in person and in availing government schemes.

Thinnanur and Peramangalam revenue villages and the seven hamlets: Sathanur, Seeranganur, Iluppaiyur, S. Mettur, Subramaniapuram, P. Maniyampatti and Kuruvikarankulam are presently attached with the Musiri taluk.

Residents have been continuously voicing the demand to attach these villages with the Manachanallur taluk for over three years now. But their demand was yet to be fulfilled. Although Peramangalam and Thinnanur revenue villages and the seven hamlets were removed from the Musiri assembly constituency and attached with Manachanallur assembly constituency during the 2011 assembly elections, they, however, continue to remain under the Musiri taluk.

The Musiri taluk office was quite far off for the residents of these villages if they were to travel by bus to reach the taluk office thereby taking a very long time to meet the official concerned for redressal of their grievances. Villagers of Thinnanur, Sathanur, Subramaniapuram, Seeranganur and S. Mettur have no direct bus connectivity to reach the Musiri taluk office. They would have to either travel up to Thuraiyur town and take another bus from there to reach Musiri or proceed to Kollidam No. 1 Tollgate, on the outskirts of Tiruchi, to reach Musiri. The situation is still bad for the residents of interior S. Mettur as there is no bus facility for this hamlet. They have to come to Karattampatti and take a bus from there to Thuraiyur and from thereon take another bus to reach the Musiri taluk office, said N. Saravanan, a resident of Puthanampatti.

Town bus connectivity from Peramangalam, P. Maniampatti and Kuruvikarankulam to Musiri is poor. A visit to Musiri taluk office and back from these villagers would almost take a whole day, said Mr. Saravanan who had sent recently an email to the Chief Minister’s Office, Revenue Minister, Chief Minister’s Cell, Tiruchi District Collector and Manachanallur MLA on behalf of villagers containing their demand. Further, the Musiri taluk office is about situated two kilometre away from the Musiri new bus stand. This is not the case with the Manachanallur taluk office which is situated along the Tiruchi - Thuraiyur highway and has a bus stop, he added.

Frequent availability of buses from these villages to the Manachanallur taluk office and the shorter time duration taken to reach the office, as compared to Musiri taluk office, are the two main reasons cited by the residents to attach their villages with the Manachanallur taluk. Attaching these villages with the Manachanallur taluk would immensely benefit the residents as it would substantially the huge time-delay to reach the office to get their grievances redressed in person, said Renganathan, a resident of Maniyampatti near Peramangalam village.

