Residents of Thogur village panchayat allege misappropriation of funds

February 16, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A group of residents from Thogur village panchayat has alleged misappropriation of funds in the name of basic services maintenance works in the panchayat.

In a memorandum submitted to the Assistant Director (Panchayats) they said that in the expenditure accounts placed at the ‘grama sabha’ meeting held on January 26, it was stated that ₹10 lakh had been spent for ‘procurement of necessary materials for maintenance of roads, buildings, drinking water supply pipes, overhead water tank, and power supply between April to October 2022’.

Stating that no work under these heads has been carried out in the village during this period, the villagers urged the AD (Panchayat) to scrutinise the expenditure and bring to book those involved in the misappropriation of public funds.

