Residents of Thirukkuvalai demand fire and rescue service station

Thirukkuvalai taluk residents have urged the government to establish a fire and rescue services station to swiftly attend to fire accidents in the area.

The taluk with over 75,000 people across 35 villages relies on fire stations located between 15 and 30 km away in Kilvelur, Velankanni, and Thalainayar.

Residents have raised concerns over delays caused by the distance, which often results in serious losses. “Many houses in Thirukkuvalai have thatched roofs that are highly susceptible to fire. If a fire breaks out, the nearest units have to travel long distances, often leading to complete destruction before help arrives,” said N.P. Bhaskaran, President of Nagapattinam District Development Committee.

Obstacles such as railway crossings near Kilvelur, which are frequently closed, add further delays for fire vehicles.

The area, home to extensive livestock and hay storage, is also vulnerable to fire spread from nearby Thirukkuvalai-Ettukudi road where a private cooking gas depot is located, heightening risks in the event of a fire, points out R. Kalai, a resident.

Senior fire and rescue services official from Nagapattinam district said: “We have submitted a proposal to the government, citing challenges posed by poor road infrastructure here. Units from Thalainayar or Velankanni face difficulties in reaching Thirukkuvalai quickly. We are hopeful that a fire station will be allocated soon.”

