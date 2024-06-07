Residents of temple and trust lands demand electricity connections

Residents from various parts of the Mayiladuthurai district residing on lands belonging to temples and trusts for a long time staged a road blockade in front of the RDO office in town demanding electricity connections to their houses. More than 300 persons from various areas including Mappadugai, Narayanapuram, Mayuranathanagar, Pallavarayanpettai in the Mayiladuthurai taluk, Perizhandur village in Kuthalam taluk and Agani, Thuraiyur Villages in Sirkazhi block took part in the protest.

“Poeple have been living in these areas for more than 40 years without electricity connections. They are poor people who have nowhere to go. Denying them electricity connections cannot be accepted,” said A.R. Vijay, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Adimanai Payanaligal Kuthagai Vivasayigal Pathukappor Sangam.

Later in the evening, a meeting was held with the RDO V. Eureka. Official sources said instructions were given to the officials of Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department to resolve it within a month. Those residing in private lands can opt for a certificate from their respective Village Administrative Officers with signature of the property owner to apply for electricity connections.

