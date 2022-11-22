Residents of rain-affected Umayalpathi village block road demanding relief

November 22, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - SIRKAZHI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Umayalpathi blocking Sirkazhi-Madhanam Road on Tuesday.

Expressing annoyance over delay in disbursal of relief, residents of rain-affected villagers of Umayalpathi Panchayat blocked the Sirkazhi-Madhanam Road on Tuesday.

The protestors numbering over 200 villagers, including a large number of women, insisted on meeting the district authorities when police officials attempted to persuade them to disperse.

Subsequently, Sirkazhi MLA M. Paneerselvam provided the villagers with stocks of rice and distributed mats, with a promise to supply blankets in the coming days.

The protest was organised by the Ilaignar Sangam of the village, which also demanded construction of public toilets at Rottutheru and Melatheru in the village, for the convenience of the residents, particularly women.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued a press release announcing that cash relief of Rs. 1,000 will be provided to every family card holders in Sirkazhi and Tranquebar blocks from November 24 onwards through the fair price outlets.

As many as 99,518 beneficiaries in Sirkazhi block will be provided the relief through 145 fair price shops. In Tranquebar block, 62,129 beneficiaries have been identified to be provided with the cash relief through 239 fair price shops, District Collector R. Laltiha said in a press release.

