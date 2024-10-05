GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of panchayats oppose proposed merger with Mayiladuthurai Municipality

Published - October 05, 2024 06:14 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of the Mannambandal and Mayiladuthurai Rural panchayats have voiced opposition to the proposed merger with the Mayiladuthurai Municipality.

During grama sabha meetings held on October 2, residents of both panchayats passed resolutions against the merger. The proposed merger, aimed at upgrading the municipality and expanding its wards, has raised concerns among residents, 85% of whom rely on agriculture and daily wage labour. They fear the merger will increase financial burden, reduce job opportunities, and exclude them from the vital 100-day work scheme.

“We will gain nothing from this merger, will only pay higher taxes. When the District Collectorate moved here, it brought no prosperity. During the Lok Sabha election, when MGNREGA work was stopped for two months, people suffered like during the Covid lockdown. Most of the 6,300 residents in Mannambandal and 3,500 in rural panchayats cannot afford the cost of merging with the municipality,” said K. Periyasamy, a resident of Mannambandal panchayat.

Social activist A. Appar Sundaram warned that the loss of MGNREGA benefits because of the merger could push marginalised communities into poverty. He stressed that thousands of families rely on the 100-day work scheme and urged the government to ensure they continue receiving work post-merger.

A few days ago, hundreds of villagers from both panchayats submitted a petition at the District Collectorate, urging the authorities to halt the merger.

Published - October 05, 2024 06:14 pm IST

