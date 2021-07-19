Residents of panchayats on Tiruchi outskirts protest merger move

TIRUCHI

‘It will depriveus of livelihood under MGNREGS’

Residents of various village panchayats situated on the city’s outskirts have urged the district administration not to merge their panchayats with Tiruchi Corporation as it would eventually affect their livelihood and deprive them of government schemes.

Holding placards, several women from four panchayats assembled at the District Collectorate here on Monday to register their opposition to the reported move to bring some of the panchayats under the Corporation jurisdiction. Police sources said the residents were from Mutharasanallur, Biskshandarkoil, Malliyampathu and Marthuthandakurichi village panchayats.

The contention of the villagers was that many of the residents were farm labourers who were dependent on the 100-day Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to eke out their livelihood. In separate memorandums submitted to the Collector, the villagers said they had heard of the proposed move to extend the jurisdiction of Tiruchi Corporation by bringing some panchayats under it through media reports. Residents of the panchayats said they were dependent on agriculture which was their main income generation activity.

Inclusion of the panchayats in Tiruchi Corporation would snatch away the 100-day Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which would render majority of the families jobless, thereby severely affecting their very livelihood, the villagers further said in the memorandum. Inclusion of the panchayats in Tiruchi Corporation would lead to farm lands turning into real estate plots leading to destruction of agriculture, they further contended.

“The proposed move to bring the panchayats under Corporation limits would also lead to sharp increase in property tax and drinking water tax which would further affect the public,” said U. Vigneswaran, president of the Malliyampathu panchayat in Andhanallur union.

The panchayats would also be deprived of central government schemes once they were brought under Corporation, he further said.

The villagers in the memorandums have also urged the district to drop the proposed move and allow villages to function as panchayats and ensure their livelihood thereby.