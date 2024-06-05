Residents of Netaji Nagar complain about lack of basic amenities

Residents of Netaji Nagar in Tiruchi complain of inadequate drinking water supply and poor hygiene due to stagnant sewage in the locality.

There is just a single public tap for supplying drinking water to the colony where more than 70 families live. Residents often vie with each other to fetch water from the tap.

“If I get water today, I will lose my chance to get water tomorrow. As everyone leaves early in the morning for work, many of them quarrel at the tap for water. Some of us can’t afford to spend on a bore well, so we have to come here to get water,” said S. Chandru, a resident of Netaji Nagar.

The residents of Netaji Nagar also complained that the public toilets’ sewage overflows and stagnate near the Anganwadi, posing a health hazard to children who go there.

“The environment near the toilets used to be clean but now the sewage stagnates in the open. Residents are concerned about the health of their children as the stagnating sewage is a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” S. Chandru added.

A few weather-beaten electric poles in the locality are also a cause for concern for the residents, who fear that they could topple anytime.

“Our children play in the open where these poles are. There’s no saying when they might fall and it is scary. These poles are really old and the concrete has eroded away at the base. Replacing the poles has been a long pending demand,” said V. Arun, the village head.

A senior official with the Corporation said that a new water line was being laid to serve the locality.

