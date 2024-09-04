Residents of MGR Colony seek patta registration

Several families residing in MGR Colony, Kurainadu and Mayiladuthurai, are seeking steps to update their pattas in government records. They claim that they have been occupying the lands for more than 90 years.

Despite being granted pattas in 2000, 50 families have been unable to access bank loans for house construction as the pattas have not been updated in government records.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, the residents led by A. Mohamed Salim, Associate Secretary of DMK Minority Wing, submitted a fresh petition to Collector A.P. Mahabharathi through Poompuhar MLA Nivedha M. Murugan, urging swift resolution of the long-standing issue.

“The families are in distress as they cannot legally claim the land they have lived on for generations. Officials are hesitant to resolve the issue, citing that the area falls under town limits, where land values are high. We urge the authorities to prioritize the needs of the people and resolve this issue,” said Mr. Salim.

The petition calls for updating the pattas of the 50 families in government records and issuing pattas to the remaining families. Residents have highlighted that the lack of proper registration poses significant barriers, including financial constraints for building homes and securing their family’s future.

Acknowledging the petition, Mr. Mahabharathi forwarded it to District Revenue Officer M. Manigandan, recommending immediate action. Revenue department officials confirm they are actively looking into the matter.