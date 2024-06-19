ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Mettu Theru raise a stink over poor upkeep of public toilets, lack of water supply

Published - June 19, 2024 09:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The public toilets on Mettu Theru at Marsingpet in Tiruchi are filled with rubble, littered with bottles and syringes at the entrance, say residents

The Hindu Bureau

With the public toilets remaining in a shambles, the residents of Mettu Theru in Marsingpet in Tiruchi are forced to use pay-and-use toilets which are located far away from the area. | Photo Credit: Judah Jerusalem

Lack of proper public toilets is causing hardship to residents of Mettu Theru at Marsingpet in Tiruchi.

The toilets are filled with rubble, littered with bottles and syringes at the entrance with the men’s toilets remaining out of bounds for the public. They lay in a shambles and have been unusable for more than two years now, the residents said.

Residents said lack of proper water supply to toilets had resulted in them being abandoned and they had become a haven for anti-social elements who use the space for consuming alcohol.

With public toilets in a state of disrepair, residents were forced to opt for pay-and-use toilets, but they were also located at inconvenient distances, the people said.

The nearest public toilet was at the corner of the entrance to Bheema Nagar and the others are located on the opposite ends of Mettu Theru, which is quite far from their homes, they said.

The major drawback for residents, they say, is that the broken toilets, which cause a stench, are located near a school, an anganwadi, and a ration shop. The residents added that if the bathrooms were to be fixed that would reduce the stench that caused a nuisance to students and workers alike.

“The toilets are unusable and are soiled with faecal matter, bottles, and syringes. They have not been used for a long time. Since some families do not have toilets in their houses, it becomes difficult for women to use the toilets at night. Since the toilets are in a state of disuse, some people misuse this place,” said S. Simon Peter, a resident.

S.N. Shanmugam, Assistant Commissioner of Zone 4, said: “We will look into the matter immediately and fix the issue as soon as possible.”

