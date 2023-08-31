HamberMenu
Residents of Karunavathi Nagar in Thanjavur stage road roko demanding construction of storm water drains

August 31, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Karunavathi Nagar on Nanjikottai Road staged a road roko on Thursday morning demanding construction of storm water drains on both sides of the road in their area.

Storm water drains are being built on both sides of the Nanjikottai Road and work has been going on for some time now. However, the contractors started digging the Nanjikottai Road near Karunavathi Nagar in order to link the storm water drain on the west side of the road with the east.

Enraged by the change in design, the demonstrators urged the authorities to construct the drain channel on both sides of the road up to the junction of the Tirchi-Thanjavur-Nagapattinam bypass road.

Due to the sudden demonstration, the vehicular traffic through Nanjikottai Road was disrupted for about 30 minutes. The demonstrators withdrew their agitation after the Tamil University Police pacified them that their demand would be considered positively by the concerned authorities, sources said.

