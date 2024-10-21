ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Jailpettai tenements complain of lack of basic amenities

Published - October 21, 2024 07:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at Jailpettai in Tiruchi say they have to spend frequently on repairing the drainage pipes and leaking roofs. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Residents of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB)’s tenements at Jailpettai have complained of lack of basic amenities such as improper roads, leaking roofs, and clogged storm-water drains. 

During the rainy season, the pathways are water-logged and the sewage tanks overflow and the wastewater stagnates, complained residents. Water seeps through the walls and the residents have to carry out patch work on the walls to fix it, they alleged.

“The paint peels off the walls and bathroom and bedroom roofs leak. So, we must spend money whenever on fixing the leaking pipes at least once a month,” said S. Mariyanaickam, a resident. 

The Jailpettai housing unit was inaugurated in 2015 and houses around 300 families in 288 homes. Most of the residents struggle to pay a rent of ₹500 on time. The rent is split between the TNUHDB and the residents welfare association (RWA) to carry out repair work. 

“The TNUHDB offers financial aid matching that of the association. But since most of the inhabitants are not interested in joining the association it becomes hard to carry out micro repair work in the homes,” said Ponnusamy, head of the Jailpettai Residents Welfare Association. 

Senior officials from the board told The Hindu that the the pathways would be repaired once the underground sewage work in the area was completed and the rain subsided.  

