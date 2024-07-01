GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of Jailpettai oppose Tiruchi Corproration’s move to convert dispensary into rehabilitation centre

Local residents say the dispensary has been serving their medical needs for decades, allowing them easy access to a healthcare facility

Published - July 01, 2024 04:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI: 

Judah Jerusalem
Established in 1957, the dispensary serves the residents of Jailpettai, Kamiyan Pallivasal Street, Alwarthoppu, Kaja Kadai, Jail Street and surrounding areas | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tiruchi City Corporation has proposed to set up a rehabilitation centre for persons with disabilities at the Corporation dispensary at Jailpettai in Tiruchi, but local residents are opposed the idea as the dispensary caters to a large section of people. 

Established in 1957, the dispensary serves the residents of Jailpettai, Kamiyan Pallivasal Street, Alwarthoppu, Kaja Kadai, Jail Street and surrounding areas. Tuberculosis patients along Madurai Road also come to the dispensary to collect their medication and it also caters to other patients, say residents. 

The civic body has planned to provide services for persons with disabilities in the dispensary where they will be offered speech therapy and skill training. 

“The dispensary will be converted into a rehabilitation centre for persons with disabilities and members of the public as well. A storeroom for TB medication would be set up to provide easy access to medication,” said T. Manivannan, City Health Officer. He added that the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Thennur will be used to treat tuberculosis patients as well. 

Meanwhile, residents of Jailpettai have opposed the move as they say the dispensary was established decades ago to aid in providing medication for tuberculosis and common ailments. People find it easy to access healthcare here, they said. 

The dispensary hasnow been closed for over four days, said S. Rangaraj, a resident of Jailpettai. 

