Residents of Guru Garden seek resumption of suspended road work

July 26, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents of Guru Garden in Settiyapatti have urged Tiruchi Corporation to take measures to resume road laying work on a portion of the road in their locality.

Though new roads were laid in the locality by the civic body recently, work on a 30-metre-long access road that connects Guru Garden with Settiyapatti Main Road was suspended, citing a land dispute.

When questioned, officials informed the residents that a group of individuals from Settiyapatti opposed laying the access road, which was said to be a part of temple land. However, the residents claimed that there was no such dispute and charged the civic body officials and ward councillor with not taking action against those who claimed ownership over the public road.

Residents are heavily dependent on the access road, and apart from connecting residential areas, the approach road is vital for reaching a ration shop in the locality. “The layout approved by Tiruchi Corporation in 2011 has identified the access road as a public pathway, and we purchased the land based on the approval. There are no legal hurdles in completing the work on the access road,” said D. Manohar, president of Guru Garden Welfare Association.

Although the residents of Guru Garden made a representation to the Corporation and District Administration officials, no steps have been taken so far.

According to Corporation officials, the road laying work was suspended as a section of residents have opposed laying new roads claiming it to be a part of temple land. “We are in the process of checking the ownership status of the land. We will visit the locality and hold talks with the residents, and steps will be taken to resolve the issue,” said a senior official.