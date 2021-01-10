Residents of bylanes raise issue of irregular garbage collection

Tiruchi

10 January 2021 21:00 IST

Residents of houses tucked in bylanes of Chinnakadai Street complain that the regularity of garbage collection by workers deployed by the Tiruchi Corporation leaves much to be desired.

“Of late, the conservancy workers are not only irregular, but also speak harshly when we emphasise on regularity”, a resident of Kollimettu lane said.

“Earlier, full-time workers used to be courteous. But now, those deployed under contract system are rude,” he said.

The main problem faced by the residents is that the workers station themselves at certain points and expect the residents to bring the garbage.

Not all residents are in a position to take the garbage to the collection point in a matter of minutes. Accumulation and spillage of garbage on the narrow lanes, they fear, will create hygiene problems during the pandemic period.

What they look for now is door-to-door collection of garbage and also courteous behaviour of the workers.

The stand of the civic body, however, is that the workers do go on a daily basis. According to field-level officials, the civic body is trying to do its best in garbage collection overcoming manpower constraints.