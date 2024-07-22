GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of Akkaraikulam protest over erratic drinking water supply

Published - July 22, 2024 06:27 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Akkaraikulam in Ward 33 of Nagapattinam Municipality stage a protest over irregular supply of drinking water

Residents of Akkaraikulam in Ward 33 of Nagapattinam Municipality stage a protest over irregular supply of drinking water | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Akkaraikulam in Ward 33 of Nagapattinam Municipality have faced drinking water shortages for the past three months. Frustrated by the lack of action despite multiple complaints, they protested at the Kottavasal Padi bus stop on Monday.

“For the past one week we did not get drinking water. Due to which we staged this protest. Inside Akkaraikulam there are four areas including Vadakarai, Thenkarai, Kizhkarai and Melkarai for the past three months they were getting drinking water for limited hours.” said P.Raja, a resident from Akkaraikulam.

“Due to ongoing works in Akkaraipettai flyover, pipelines to Akkaraikulam get damaged frequently. They are not getting water for days,” said Venkatesan K., Town Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The residents blocked the road with empty water containers and raised slogans against the municipal administration. Municipality officials and police sub-inspectors assured the residents that immediate steps would be taken to restore the water supply, leading to the end of the protest. Traffic was disrupted for over half an hour due to the protest.

