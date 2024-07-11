Mosquitoes give sleepless nights to residents living along Uyyakondan canal

Exponential breeding of mosquitoes in Uyyakondan canal in the city troubles people living along the canal.

There is no flow of water in the canal since it was closed for irrigation in August last year due to poor storage in Mettur dam. Water is stagnant in the entire city stretch of the canal. With the discharge of domestic sewage at various points, the canal has almost become a sewage tank. The city stretch of the canal is now covered with the growth of water hyacinth.

Though the people along the canal were vulnerable for mosquito bites, the issue did not torment them when the canal carried water. The issue began to test the people after the closure of the canal. The issue has reached its peak and has emerged as a big menace to the people.

It is said that the mosquito breeding is exponential over the last few weeks in the canal, thereby disturbing the people. The problem is said to be acute in areas such as Alwarthoppu, Pudu Mariamman Temple, Chinnasamy Nagar, SBI Officers Colony and a few pockets of Anna Nagar, Cantonment and Bheema Nagar. Residents of various areas of Palakarai have also been bearing the brunt of mosquito menace.

Residents say that they have been spending sleepless nights due to large scale breeding of mosquitoes.

“Mosquitoes test us in the daytime, too. In spite of using repellents we could not spare from the bile of mosquitoes. The issue is alarming in some areas,” says Janardhanan, a resident of Bheema Nagar.

A resident of SBI Officers Colony said that breeding of mosquitoes was minimal when water was flowing in the canal. The issue was tormenting the people over the last few weeks.

It is said that anti-mosquito fogging could be a temporary relief for a few days. The problem could be effectively addressed only if the Tiruchi Corporation and the Water Resources Department took steps to completely drain the stagnant water and prevent sewage flow into the canal.