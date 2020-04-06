Residents in rural Ariyalur issued passes for going out

In yet another measure to tighten enforcement of the prohibitory orders, the Ariyalur district administration has started issuing colour-coded passes using which residents can venture out to purchase essential commodities two days a week. The initiative is being implemented initially in rural areas and based on its success, it would be extended to urban local bodies in the district, officials said.

The move comes in the wake of a large number of people venturing out of their houses under the pretext of purchasing essential commodities despite repeated appeals and various restrictions imposed by the Revenue and Police authorities.

The passes - in three colours of green, blue and pink – are being issued through the Block Development Officers and the Panchayat Presidents to the residents in respective village panchayats.

One person from a family, carrying the card, can venture out on specified hours and days in the week. However, people can go out for medical emergencies any time, any day, Collector D.R athna said.

Those holding green cards can come out of their houses on Mondays and Thursdays and those with blue coloured cards can use them on Tuesdays and Fridays. Pink cards would be valid on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The residents can venture out only between 6 a.m.and 1 p.m.

“Only persons in the age group of 15 to 60 can use the card and should always carry the card when going out. They are also liable to strictly adopt the personal distancing norms. Those violating the restriction will face stern action,” Ms. Rathna said in a statement.

Officials in the district, said about 1.97 lakh households in 201 village panchayats in the district have been distributed the passes door-to-door by officials of the Department of Rural Development and the respective panchayat presidents.

Depending on the success of the initiative, it would be extended to the two town panchayats of Udayarpalayam and Varadharajanpettai and the two municipalities of Ariyalur and Jayamkondam.