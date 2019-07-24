Residents in Pudukottai town buy water as interconnected tanks dry up

Residents in Pudukkottai town have no choice, but to spend heavily on buying water from private players what with the network of tanks that the town is endowed with drying up.

The 33 inter-connected temple tanks in the town have dried up bearing the brunt of urbanisation and encroachments; the links between the tanks have been blocked, and at least 5 temple tanks have vanished, residents rue.

“Pudukkottai was a town set up around one large tank- Pallavankulam measuring 150 metres by 150 metres, and a depth of three metres. The streets and buildings were planned keeping it in mind. But, in recent times, the tanks connected to Pallavankulam have dried. Buildings have come in the way of linkage channels, and desilting has not been done,” said a civic activist requesting anonymity.

The people have resorted to buying water sold in pots from private sellers. “Each pot costs ₹10. There is nothing we can do as water supplied by the municipality comes only once in four or five days,” says a resident of Jeeva Nagar.

“The private tankers supply water in plastic tanks placed on autos and mini trucks. The water is sourced from borewells in Ammaiyappatti, about 10 kms away from the town,” the resident said.

Refuting the complaints, J. Subramanian, Commissioner In-Charge, Pudukkottai Municipality, said people need to trust the municipality. “They can give us one call and a water tanker will reach their area within an hour. However, there is a common perception that we are not able to fulfil their water needs, and the private players are cashing in on it,” he said.

According to Mr. Subramanian, Pudukkottai town requires 150 million litres per day (MLD) of water and is able to receive 110 MLD through combined water supply schemes. Cauvery water is brought from Jeyapuram head waterworks in neighbouring Tiruchi district.

“We are able to supply water once in two days, but, sometimes, the pipelines may get damaged and the water supply may get delayed by a day or two. The people then believe that water isn't going to come and resort to buying it,” he said.

The municipality owns four water tankers and has hires two more with funds sanctioned by the State Government for drought management, he added.