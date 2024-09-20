ADVERTISEMENT

Residents in Mayiladuthurai demand badly damaged roads to be repaired before onset of monsoon

Published - September 20, 2024 07:41 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Badly damaged Chinna Sandhu Road in Pudhu Agraharam in Ward 20 of Mayiladuthurai Municipality. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Several roads within Ward 20 of Mayiladuthurai municipality, particularly in parts of Pudhu Agraharam, R.K. Golden Nagar, Rajarajeswari Nagar, Cholan Nagar, Abdul Kalam Nagar, Ramjayam Nagar, and Anna Nagar, have gone without repairs for over 20 years, affecting around 50,000 residents. Some roads in these areas are full of potholes and overflowing sewage.

Despite being a key route, especially for a prominent private school with over 1,000 students and pilgrims travelling to Dharumapuram Atheenam via Poraiyar and Poompuhar, the roads remain in disrepair.

“Every election, we cast our votes, but the only thing that changes is the people in power. The condition of our roads, however, stays the same,” said Tamilan Ganesan, a social activist who has been repeatedly submitting petitions on behalf of the residents.

With the monsoon approaching, residents fear that the condition of the roads will deteriorate further. “If nothing is done soon, we may have to swim through our streets during rains,” one resident said.

Official sources said petitions related to the issue had been received, and plans were under way to lay new roads in the affected areas before the rainy season.

