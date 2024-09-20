GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents in Mayiladuthurai demand badly damaged roads to be repaired before onset of monsoon

Published - September 20, 2024 07:41 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Badly damaged Chinna Sandhu Road in Pudhu Agraharam in Ward 20 of Mayiladuthurai Municipality.

Badly damaged Chinna Sandhu Road in Pudhu Agraharam in Ward 20 of Mayiladuthurai Municipality. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Several roads within Ward 20 of Mayiladuthurai municipality, particularly in parts of Pudhu Agraharam, R.K. Golden Nagar, Rajarajeswari Nagar, Cholan Nagar, Abdul Kalam Nagar, Ramjayam Nagar, and Anna Nagar, have gone without repairs for over 20 years, affecting around 50,000 residents. Some roads in these areas are full of potholes and overflowing sewage.

Despite being a key route, especially for a prominent private school with over 1,000 students and pilgrims travelling to Dharumapuram Atheenam via Poraiyar and Poompuhar, the roads remain in disrepair.

“Every election, we cast our votes, but the only thing that changes is the people in power. The condition of our roads, however, stays the same,” said Tamilan Ganesan, a social activist who has been repeatedly submitting petitions on behalf of the residents.

With the monsoon approaching, residents fear that the condition of the roads will deteriorate further. “If nothing is done soon, we may have to swim through our streets during rains,” one resident said.

Official sources said petitions related to the issue had been received, and plans were under way to lay new roads in the affected areas before the rainy season.

Published - September 20, 2024 07:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.