Residents immerse Vinayaka idols in Cauvery river

Tiruchi

12 September 2021 19:39 IST

Many residents who had worshipped small-size clay idols of Lord Vinayaka in their respective homes on Vinayakar Chathurthi festival on Friday immersed them in the Cauvery river here on Sunday.

Residents from various places brought the idols decked with flowers and immersed them in the river on the third day after the conclusion of the festival.

Police sources said as a precautionary measure police personnel were deployed on both sides of the Cauvery bridge when the general public immersed the idols in the river.

Besides police personnel, a fire tender was deployed on the bridge. This is the second consecutive year that the State government had prohibited installation of Vinayaka idols in public places and disallowed taking them in a procession for immersion in the Cauvery river and other waterbodies, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.