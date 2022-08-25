Residents hoist black flags

Special Correspondent KARUR
August 25, 2022 20:25 IST

Residents around the Vennaimalai Murugan Temple here hoisted black flags atop their houses, protesting against the eviction notices issued by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE).

According to sources, the HR&CE had issued notices recently to some residents living around the temple asking them to vacate by claiming that they had encroached upon the lands owned by it. The officials were also said to have evolved a plan of action to evict them. Protesting against this, nearly 100 residents hoisted black flags atop their houses.

