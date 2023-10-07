Residents federation reiterates plea to expedite land acquisition for service road on city stretch of Tiruchi-Thanjavur NH

October 07, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi-Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Roads expressed dismay over the State and Central government’s “inaction” over completing the land acquisition for building service roads on the 14.5 km-long city stretch of the Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway.

The federation, comprising welfare associations of residents living along the city stretch of the highway, regretted that despite meetings with Chief Minister M.K.Stalin and with Ministers K.N.Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, when the federation’s demand for expediting the land acquisition for the project was highlighted, there has been no progress at all.

“It has been five months since we met the Chief Minister and two months since the consultative meeting with Mr.Nehru and Mr.Poyyamozhi in Tiruchi. But they have not initiated any step to resume land acquisition process. Enquiries with the district administration indicated that they were awaiting instructions from the government,” observed S.Sakthivel, Chief Organiser, and other organisers of the federation at a press conference here on Friday.

The federation urged the State government to complete the land acquisition in the next two or three months. As a first step, the government should allocate ₹200 crore to be disbursed as compensation to owners of properties without any buildings. Simultaneous steps should be taken to transfer government and poromboke lands to the National Highways Authority of India. Besides, valuation of properties with buildings should be completed within a month and compensation should be disbursed, they demanded.

The NHAI, in reply to a recent query raised by Mr.Sakthivel under the Right to Information Act, had said that approval has been received for appointment of a private valuer to fix the value of the properties. The NHAI has also said that at a meeting between officials of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the State Highways Department held in January 2022, it was decided that an elevated corridor was necessary at the location since further land acquisition involved demolition of many permanent structures. Accordingly, the valuation of the structures and the appointment of a private valuer have been kept in abeyance.

The federation pointed out that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had, in October 2019, directed NHAI to take expeditious steps to build the service lanes. Yet, the State and Central governments were not executing the work.

The federation appealed to the State and Central governments to take steps to immediately commence the pending land acquisition works to pave the way for the building the service lanes.